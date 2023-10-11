Will Friday the 13th actually be lucky for us?

Thickening clouds, gusty winds & a soaking rain return for late Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

1-2"+ of rain is expected. It will be a drought-denter & could be a drought buster!!

Thursday: Thickening clouds with gusty NE winds & showers developing.

Friday: Windy & wet. Temps in the upper 40s - low 50s. High school football will be wet, windy & chilly. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Weekend: Rain system lingers over the great lakes bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin. NE winds gusting over 40 mph are possible.

Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.