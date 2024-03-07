Will a rain gauge or ruler be needed Friday?

NO record high today, for a change, but temps were still running 10-15 degrees above normal!!

This is now the warmest start to March on record!

High pressure will control our weather through Tomorrow.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & a little warmer.

Friday: Cloudy with rain developing. Some mixing is possible late.

This weekend: Mostly sunny & cooler.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!! Turn the clock ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

We lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of PM sunshine starting Sunday. Sunset will be near 7pm.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temperatures. 60s return by next week!!