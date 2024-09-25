Will a high halt Helene from hitting us?

High pressure built back into the state today & it is here to stay.

Abundant sunshine returned on Wednesday & that will continue on Thursday with even warmer temps.

This is the 5th warmest September on record, but we are pace for #1. Temps are expected to be above normal for the last 5 days of the month.

This is also one of the driest Septembers on record & no rain is in the forecast.

THU: Lots of sunshine.

FRI: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make its way towards the state. Although we may see more clouds & a gusty winds at times,

all other impacts from Helene will remain well to our south.

Sun & clouds can be expected both Saturday & Sunday.