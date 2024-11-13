Who ya gonna call? Droughtbusters!!

After a break from the 50s yesterday....they returned today. Temps were running 5-10 degrees above normal.

Morning sunshine gave way to clouds during the day.

Our next weather-maker arrives tonight with rain and/or showers that will continue into Thursday afternoon.

This system will produce a widespread 1/2" to 1" of rain & could be "the" drought buster.

Thursday: AM rain tapering to showers

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Above normal temps.

Slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

It appears a big change is on the way as we get closer to next weekend. A big system will

move across the Great Lakes with colder temps & the threat of some snow. Stay tuned....