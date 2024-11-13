Who ya gonna call? Droughtbusters!!

After a break from the 50s yesterday....they returned today. Temps were running 5-10 degrees above normal.
Morning sunshine gave way to clouds during the day.
Our next weather-maker arrives tonight with rain and/or showers that will continue into Thursday afternoon.
This system will produce a widespread 1/2" to 1" of rain & could be "the" drought buster.
Thursday: AM rain tapering to showers
Friday: Sun & clouds
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Above normal temps.
Slight chance of a shower on Sunday.
It appears a big change is on the way as we get closer to next weekend. A big system will
move across the Great Lakes with colder temps & the threat of some snow. Stay tuned....