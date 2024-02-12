Where is February weather?

Watch Now
With bright sunshine & gusty westerly winds, another record high fell by the wayside this afternoon when the thermometer hit 46 degrees.
This is now the warmest February on record but some cold & snow is on the way.
A cold front passing though Wisconsin will bring cooler temps the area on Tuesday.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Temps will be 10-15 degrees cooler than today.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds & warmer. Some light snow is possible after dark.
Thursday: Some snow tapering to flurries. Right now, it looks like there will be enough to shovel. Most computer models have 1-3".
Friday: Most sunny & colder. Temps may actually be below normal for a change.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

