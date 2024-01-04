Where in the world is Old Man Winter?

After highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday.....temps were running 10 degrees colder today.

In fact, the high temperature was actually below normal & the coldest in over 5 weeks.

The colder weather we saw today is a sign of things to come.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for some light snow or flurries on Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible.

A few flakes are possible. Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting some snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week.

Specifically, Tuesday & Wednesday. Another system is possible on Thursday or Friday followed by much colder weather.

More than likely the coldest temps of the winter!!

Stay tuned.