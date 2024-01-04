Watch Now
Where in the world is Old Man Winter?

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 04, 2024
After highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday.....temps were running 10 degrees colder today.
In fact, the high temperature was actually below normal & the coldest in over 5 weeks.
The colder weather we saw today is a sign of things to come.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for some light snow or flurries on Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible.
A few flakes are possible. Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting some snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week.
Specifically, Tuesday & Wednesday. Another system is possible on Thursday or Friday followed by much colder weather.
More than likely the coldest temps of the winter!!

Stay tuned.

