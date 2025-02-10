When it comes to winter weather, this week is going to be busy

After the biggest snowfall of the winter on Saturday, the weather has been quiet the last 2 days.
The quiet weather won't last. We have several chances for accumulating snow this week.
The first chance arrives tonight. A weak system will produce some light snow or flurries. Most areas will
pick up a dusting to around 1/2".
High pressure returns on Tuesday with sunny skies & cold temps.
The next chance of snow arrives on Wednesday. A much stronger system will produce 3-6" across much of the N.E.W.
with the highest totals SE of Lake Winnebago.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Snow developing & windy.
Thursday: AM snow. Sun & clouds.
Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow
This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday.
Much colder next week.