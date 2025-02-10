When it comes to winter weather, this week is going to be busy

After the biggest snowfall of the winter on Saturday, the weather has been quiet the last 2 days.

The quiet weather won't last. We have several chances for accumulating snow this week.

The first chance arrives tonight. A weak system will produce some light snow or flurries. Most areas will

pick up a dusting to around 1/2".

High pressure returns on Tuesday with sunny skies & cold temps.

The next chance of snow arrives on Wednesday. A much stronger system will produce 3-6" across much of the N.E.W.

with the highest totals SE of Lake Winnebago.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Snow developing & windy.

Thursday: AM snow. Sun & clouds.

Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow

This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday.

Much colder next week.

