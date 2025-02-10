Watch Now
When it comes to winter weather, this week is going to be busy

Cameron's Forecast
After the biggest snowfall of the winter on Saturday, the weather has been quiet the last 2 days.
The quiet weather won't last. We have several chances for accumulating snow this week.
The first chance arrives tonight. A weak system will produce some light snow or flurries. Most areas will
pick up a dusting to around 1/2".
High pressure returns on Tuesday with sunny skies & cold temps.
The next chance of snow arrives on Wednesday. A much stronger system will produce 3-6" across much of the N.E.W.
with the highest totals SE of Lake Winnebago.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Snow developing & windy.
Thursday: AM snow. Sun & clouds.
Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow

This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday.

Much colder next week.

