When are we going to get some snow?

The weather will remain quiet for the next 3-4 days. Sky conditions will range from sunny to cloudy & a few flurries are

possible from time to time.

Our next "big" weather-maker arrives on Friday with the chance for some snow. It's still too early to tell if accumulating snow is

on the way, however. Stay tuned!

Temps will remain below normal.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. A few flurries.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Flurry?

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: a chance for some light snow.

Saturday: sun & clouds.

Sunday: a chance for some light snow.

We are running a snowfall deficit of over 9" right now.

