What the???!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 19:20:09-05

The first "big" winter storm of the season is moving out.
NE winds will gust over 40 mph at times into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Plenty of clouds. A few flurries?
Thursday: Some AM snow is expected. It looks like a dusting to a couple of inches.
Friday: More snow. There is the potential for another significant snowfall. Stay tuned!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.
Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.
Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter.

Winter is finally here!!!!!!

