What the???!!

The first "big" winter storm of the season is moving out.

NE winds will gust over 40 mph at times into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Plenty of clouds. A few flurries?

Thursday: Some AM snow is expected. It looks like a dusting to a couple of inches.

Friday: More snow. There is the potential for another significant snowfall. Stay tuned!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.

Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter.

Winter is finally here!!!!!!

