For the second straight day, highs were only in the 30s to around 40 across the area. That is the first time we’ve had back-to-back days like that since April. Although it was cool, the weather cooperated for everyone traveling over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house and vice versa.

The area of high pressure that brought us pleasant weather today will continue to dominate our weather tomorrow. That said, a strong storm passing to our south and east will bring a gusty northeast wind throughout the day on Thanksgiving, with gusts over 30 mph at times. Despite the breeze, temperatures will continue to warm, with most of us seeing highs in the lower to mid-40s.

On Black Friday, as the storm pulls away, winds will diminish and temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 40s, reaching nearly 50 degrees on Saturday. That warmth arrives ahead of a cold front that could bring a stray flurry or sprinkle over the final weekend of November. Behind the front, expect low 40s on Sunday, followed by the mid-to-upper 30s on Monday, the final day of November.

December will start where November leaves off—it’s going to be warm, with highs staying above normal for the next five to 10 days.

