What changes are stirring in the wind?

After our warmest day in nearly 2 weeks yesterday temps were running 3-5 degrees cooler today.

We are now at peak or near peak conditions in the Fox Valley.

Friday: AM clouds & gusty winds. PM sun & clouds. Still cool. Weather looks dry for (small chance of a shower) the My32GOTW but rain returns later that night.

Weekend: Highs in the lower 50s. Showers on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Showers late & much warmer.

Wednesday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.

Thursday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.

New Drought Index released today shows the drought continues.