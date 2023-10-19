What changes are stirring in the wind?

After our warmest day in nearly 2 weeks yesterday temps were running 3-5 degrees cooler today.
We are now at peak or near peak conditions in the Fox Valley.
Friday: AM clouds & gusty winds. PM sun & clouds. Still cool. Weather looks dry for (small chance of a shower) the My32GOTW but rain returns later that night.
Weekend: Highs in the lower 50s. Showers on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday.
Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Showers late & much warmer.
Wednesday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.
Thursday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.
New Drought Index released today shows the drought continues.