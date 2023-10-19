Watch Now
Weather

Actions

What changes are stirring in the wind?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 18:47:39-04

After our warmest day in nearly 2 weeks yesterday temps were running 3-5 degrees cooler today.
We are now at peak or near peak conditions in the Fox Valley.

Friday: AM clouds & gusty winds. PM sun & clouds. Still cool. Weather looks dry for (small chance of a shower) the My32GOTW but rain returns later that night.

Weekend: Highs in the lower 50s. Showers on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Showers late & much warmer.
Wednesday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.
Thursday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.

New Drought Index released today shows the drought continues.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.