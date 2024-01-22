We've reached the crossroads

Yesterday was the 9th straight day with below normal temps. Temps were above normal this afternoon & it's going to stay the way for the foreseeable future.

Climatologically we are in the coldest week of the year!! January 19-30.

A system will pass mainly to our south on Tuesday. Some light snow is likely SE of Green Bay with an 1-2" possible SE of Lake Winnebago.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Some light snow.

Wednesday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers.

Thursday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers.

Friday: Lots of clouds & melting snow.

Weekend: Still above normal with lots of clouds both days.