We've reached the crossroads

Yesterday was the 9th straight day with below normal temps. Temps were above normal this afternoon & it's going to stay the way for the foreseeable future.
Climatologically we are in the coldest week of the year!! January 19-30.
A system will pass mainly to our south on Tuesday. Some light snow is likely SE of Green Bay with an 1-2" possible SE of Lake Winnebago.
Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Some light snow.
Wednesday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers.
Thursday: Clouds & a few mixed or just rain showers.
Friday: Lots of clouds & melting snow.
Weekend: Still above normal with lots of clouds both days.