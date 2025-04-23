Wet & windy for the NFL Draft

An active week of weather continues! The chance of rain continues over the next 2 days

Away from the lake, many spots hit the 70s today.

In Green Bay, it was the first 70+ in 170 days!!

On and off showers and storms are expected on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected.

A much bigger system will roll across the area on Friday, bringing soaking rain and a gusty NE wind. Temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal.

That means you will probably want to wear your Packers poncho if you attend the NFL Draft.

High pressure builds in for Saturday with sunshine, gusty winds & dry weather.

