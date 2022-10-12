Wet Weather Wednesday before the chill: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/12/22 AM

Wednesday will be wet, with a 1/2" rain possible, mainly in the morning and afternoon hours. A few storms could produce some hail & gusty winds. This will likely rip some fall foliage off of the trees.

Some sunshine is possible in the late afternoon. But chances of spotty sprinkles return overnight and could produce a few flurries in the Northwoods.

Cooler temperatures spill in behind this storm system, as the winds shift to out of the north, staying strong and dragging in highs that will only tap into the mid 40s to low 50s.

The below average temperatures hang on through the weekend and chances for a light wintry mix in the mornings is possible.