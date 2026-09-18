Wet Weather Moves In to End the Workweek

After a cloudy morning, rain begins to move into the area this afternoon. The gloomy conditions will help keep high temperatures today in the low to mid-60s. The rain will start out light and continue throughout the afternoon and evening before becoming heavier at times overnight. Low temperatures tonight will fall once again into the low 50s.

Showers continue into Saturday as well, but they will be more scattered for much of the day. Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures for the first half of the weekend will only reach the low 60s.

Rainfall totals from this afternoon through Saturday may range from 1 to 3 inches, with some locally higher totals possible. Localized flooding could result from some of the heaviest rain.

Things start to dry out on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible on Monday, but overall, next week is shaping up to bring us drier and quieter weather.

Next week also brings the official start of fall on Tuesday. It’s also going to feel a lot more like fall, with temperatures expected to remain in the 60s through the next seven days, which is slightly cooler than average.