Were these records made to be broken?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 18:42:47-04

Cooler temps the next couple of days but 90s are coming back!!

As far as weather records are concerned....Fall begins on Friday.
Unofficially Fall begins a week from Tuesday.....after Labor day weekend.

A few showers & storms will move across the area overnight. Severe weather is not expected.

TUESDAY: Windy & cooler. A few showers are possible.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. Some frost is possible NW of FV during the morning.
THURSDAY: Sunny & warmer.
FRIDAY: Sunny & warm

SATURDAY: a chance for a shower/storm. Otherwise mostly sunny & much warmer.
SUNDAY: Sunny & hot
LABOR DAY: sunny & hot.

Record high temps will be within reach staring Saturday & continuing for much of next week!!

