Were these records made to be broken?

Cooler temps the next couple of days but 90s are coming back!!

As far as weather records are concerned....Fall begins on Friday.

Unofficially Fall begins a week from Tuesday.....after Labor day weekend.

A few showers & storms will move across the area overnight. Severe weather is not expected.

TUESDAY: Windy & cooler. A few showers are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. Some frost is possible NW of FV during the morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny & warmer.

FRIDAY: Sunny & warm

SATURDAY: a chance for a shower/storm. Otherwise mostly sunny & much warmer.

SUNDAY: Sunny & hot

LABOR DAY: sunny & hot.

Record high temps will be within reach staring Saturday & continuing for much of next week!!