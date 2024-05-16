Watch Now
Were records made to be broken?

Posted at 5:42 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:42:08-04

An area of low pressure brought showers & storms back to N.E.W. today.
High pressure builds in tomorrow with lots of sunshine.
Much warmer weather will return on Friday & continue through the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be in the 80s. There will be a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday. Record highs are near 90 degrees Friday through Monday. Although a few spots may come close to those numbers, most of us will not be that warm.

More 80s on Monday & then a good chance of rain & cooler temps on Tuesday.

