Welcome to November!! Cold & snow are in the forecast!

The winds of change will be blowing this week.

After gusty winds at 40-45 mph today, the wind will lighten up for Tuesday, then will return on Wednesday and this weekend.

Initially, those winds will keep us above normal, but that changes on Saturday.

A system will bring a chance for a few showers tomorrow night, and a stronger system arrives on Friday with showers and rain.

It will remain above normal, with temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees through Friday, but behind that second system, temperatures will drop.

Highs will only be in the 30s over the weekend and early next week.

With a couple of systems moving through, snow is a real possibility—something we are overdue for and typically see in November.

