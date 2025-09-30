Welcome to July...err October

Today was the 4th straight day with mostly sunny skies & well above normal temperatures.
The normal high for this time of year is 65°.
Having said that, A weak cold front moved through last night, turning winds to the northeast.
The combination of NE winds & more clouds will cool us down a bit on Wednesday.
On Thursday, winds will switch back to the SW, ushering in another summer-like air mass.
The first weekend will feature record or near-record warmth with highs in the mid/upper 80s.
