The first BIG widespread snow of the winter is now in the rearview mirror, but more snow is on the way.

Several weak systems will move through Wisconsin during the upcoming week.

Each one will have the potential to produce a dusting to around an inch of snow.

The first one arrived today.

Temps will be below normal for the foreseeable future.

Any night that has clear skies & light winds will see temps drop to around zero.

Welcome to January...err, December!!

