Weekend Warmup is Underway

After highs yesterday only reached the 40s, we'll begin to warm up once again this weekend.

Saturday started off on another chilly note, with morning lows dipping into the mid-20s and upper teens in some spots. Temperatures will warm up rather quickly this afternoon, however, with highs reaching around 50 degrees under abundant sunshine and southwesterly winds.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. That's not quite as cold as what we experienced last night.

Sunday brings even more sunshine, with breezy southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front helping temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.

After the front passes, temperatures will briefly cool back into the mid-50s on Monday before bouncing back to around 60 degrees by Tuesday.

However, the warmup will be short-lived, as temperatures begin falling once again during the second half of the workweek. Highs across much of the area are expected to drop back into the 40s by the end of next week.

Mostly dry conditions are also expected over the next seven days, with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the forecast.

