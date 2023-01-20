Weekend Cool Down: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/20/23 AM

Waking up to a light dusting of fluffy snow on untreated roads and sidewalks. This is light lake effect, as the winds still crank out of the NW gusting up to 20mph. Winds will shift westerly by late-morning and end the flurry chances. We remain under cloudy skies, with small chances of some sun peeking out after lunch. Highs were hit early, in the low 30s and upper 20s... they will slowly drop all day to the teens overnight.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs hitting the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday, small chance of light snow early... some could accumulate of less than 1" into Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac.

Next week, a snowstorm builds and currently looks to swipe south and may bring light snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned!