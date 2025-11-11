Weather 180 on the way

After 4 straight days with highs in the 30s or lower 40s, a Weather 180 is on the way.
A system passing through overnight will produce clouds, gusty winds & a few sprinkles.
High pressure will build into the area on Wednesday, accompanied by increasing sunshine, gusty winds & warmer temperatures.
Highs will be in the upper 40s & lower 50s.
Sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.
Temps will be near 60 degrees on Friday, with 60s on Saturday. 30 degrees warmer than Saturday.
No significant snow/rain is in the forecast.
