Weather 180 on the way

After 4 straight days with highs in the 30s or lower 40s, a Weather 180 is on the way.

A system passing through overnight will produce clouds, gusty winds & a few sprinkles.

High pressure will build into the area on Wednesday, accompanied by increasing sunshine, gusty winds & warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 40s & lower 50s.

Sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Temps will be near 60 degrees on Friday, with 60s on Saturday. 30 degrees warmer than Saturday.

No significant snow/rain is in the forecast.

