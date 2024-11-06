We will be walking on sunshine soon?

A cold front moved through the area earlier this morning. Behind it, much cooler temperatures & mostly cloudy skies.
After temps running 15-20 degrees above normal on Election day, most spots were only in the 40s today.
This cooler weather is not a sign of things to come!
High pressure returns by Thursday with sunshine & more above normal, temps.
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.
Most locations are now past peak.
Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.