Watch Now
Weather

Actions

We will be walking on sunshine soon?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

A cold front moved through the area earlier this morning. Behind it, much cooler temperatures & mostly cloudy skies.
After temps running 15-20 degrees above normal on Election day, most spots were only in the 40s today.
This cooler weather is not a sign of things to come!
High pressure returns by Thursday with sunshine & more above normal, temps.

Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny

This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.

Most locations are now past peak.
Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!