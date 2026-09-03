We need rain & we're going to get it

A round of showers and thunderstorms brought brief, heavy rain to much of Northeast Wisconsin this morning, and more thunderstorms are likely tonight. After a quiet afternoon with a mix of clouds and some sunshine and highs near 80, periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Thunderstorms that develop could produce damaging winds, large hail, and torrential downpours.

Although we desperately need rain because the entire area is under drought conditions, it’s possible some spots could get too much of a good thing overnight. There is a marginal risk of flash flooding.

After some leftover showers and thunderstorms in the morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It’ll be our fifth straight day with dew points in the 70s, making it feel more like Florida than Wisconsin. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

As we move through the holiday weekend, Saturday-Sunday-Labor Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It’ll be mainly dry, with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Of course, Labor Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to fall in the Northern Hemisphere—and it’s not going to feel like it!

