We have the cold - next up the snow

What a difference a day makes!!

After highs in the 40s/50s yesterday afternoon, wind chills were near zero this afternoon.

Mother Nature flipped the switch from spring back to winter!!

High pressure will give us clear skies overnight.

With gusty winds, wind chills will be in negative territory.

After sunshine slowly gives way to clouds on Thursday, a fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type system will bring snow tomorrow night.

An inch or two is possible.

Some more light snow is possible into the weekend with another 1-2" expected.

The snow will be followed by an arctic blast next week.

Temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees below normal.

