We have had a forty-less February so far...

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

The FRIGID stretch of cold weather is coming to an end!
After the snowiest start to February on record & the coldest February in 4 years, the weather pattern is about to change!
High pressure built into Wisconsin today & will control our weather into Sunday.
With clear skies, deep snow & light winds...lows tonight will be well below zero.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer. The snow is going to start melting.
A light mix is possible late Sunday.

Snowmobile trails will be busy on Saturday & melting on Sunday.

After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.

