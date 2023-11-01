Watch Now
Was yesterday's snow a one-hit wonder?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 2023-11-01T17:52:10-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 18:52:10-04

Record low in Appleton this morning of 16.
After a hitting 70 last Friday......highs have only been in the 30s/40s since.
Much warmer (not that warm) weather is about to return.
Most trees are not at past peak. Time to rake.

Thursday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Sun & clouds.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain shower with temps near 50.
The TV 32 sports showdown game of the week should be dry.

Weekend: Chance for a few rain showers late Sunday with upper 40s to lower 50s.
This is the weekend we fall back.
Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:36 PM

Cooler weather returns next week.

