Was today the 70s swan song?

Record setting weather continues. Green Bay hit 72 degrees today.

With tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 25-35 degrees above normal.

That's it for the 70s & it could be a while until they return! Having said that, only one day over the next week will

have below normal temps!! The normal high is now in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with NE winds.

Thursday: Thickening clouds. Some rain/snow is possible late. If all snow, accumulations can be expected.

Friday: AM snow/rain chance & then cooler.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow on Sunday.

Our stretch of above normal temps could end next week. Cooler weather is on the way.

