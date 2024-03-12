Was today the 70s swan song?

Record setting weather continues. Green Bay hit 72 degrees today.
With tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 25-35 degrees above normal.
That's it for the 70s & it could be a while until they return! Having said that, only one day over the next week will
have below normal temps!! The normal high is now in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with NE winds.
Thursday: Thickening clouds. Some rain/snow is possible late. If all snow, accumulations can be expected.
Friday: AM snow/rain chance & then cooler.
This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow on Sunday.
Our stretch of above normal temps could end next week. Cooler weather is on the way.