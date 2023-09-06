Was today our last dance with summer?

September is the month that we transition from Summer to Fall & we did that today.
The cooling trend has only just begun!! Thursday will feel cold compared to what we've been experiencing.
A cold front moved through the area today with a few showers/storms.
Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the low/mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Gusty NE winds.
Friday: Highs near 70 with PM sunshine.
Weekend: Highs near average in the low/mid 70s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday. A chance for a shower/storm on Sunday.
Monday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.
Tuesday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds