Was today our last dance with summer?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:04:39-04

September is the month that we transition from Summer to Fall & we did that today.

The cooling trend has only just begun!! Thursday will feel cold compared to what we've been experiencing.
A cold front moved through the area today with a few showers/storms.

Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the low/mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Gusty NE winds.
Friday: Highs near 70 with PM sunshine.

Weekend: Highs near average in the low/mid 70s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday. A chance for a shower/storm on Sunday.

Monday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.
Tuesday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds

