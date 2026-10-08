Warmth Builds Into the Weekend

While temperatures this afternoon were not quite as warm as they were yesterday, we still made it into the mid-60s, which is about five degrees warmer than normal for early October. Skies remained mostly sunny, and it was a bit breezy at times, too.

Overnight tonight, look for mostly clear skies to stick around. These conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid-40s across the area, with a few spots dropping into the upper 30s. Some of our northern counties could even see patchy frost.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, a mix of clouds and sunshine, and much calmer winds.

A warm front moves into the area Friday night, increasing our cloud cover and bringing a major change for the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with a few low 80s possible as well. Skies will remain mostly to completely sunny throughout the weekend, although it may be a bit windy at times.

The weather is looking fantastic for the Packers game against the Bears at Lambeau. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with temperatures near 75 degrees by kickoff, although it will be a bit breezy.

We start off next week with a cold front passing through Monday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Behind the front, temperatures will return to a more fall-like feel through the middle of next week.

