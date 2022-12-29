Warmth Brings Fog & Rain: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/29/22 AM

Yesterday was the first time we felt above freezing temperatures, since December 15th!

We are waking up to everyone in the upper 30s, besides the Northwoods... still flirting with the freezing mark, with slick and icy roads.

A mix of sun and clouds early, will be replaced with overcast skies, patchy dense fog and light scattered spotty showers after 5pm. Highs will hit the low to mid 40s... rapidly melting the snow cover from the lakeshore & Fox Valley.

Overnight, winds shift to out of the north and drag in temperatures below freezing, in the upper 20s. This may create ice covered roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Beware, don't slip and fall!!!!

For Friday, temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 30s, but still above freezing and under partly sunny skies.

NYE we have a chance of a light wintry mix arriving overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions. Plan to stay put, as you ring in 2023!

Sunday the Packers game will be above freezing, in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next storm strikes Monday night, bringing first rain and nearly 50s! Behind it, the cold wraps back and shoots chances of snow.