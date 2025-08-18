Warming up & drying out

After a 50/50 weekend, with locally heavy rain (2.00"+) on Saturday & sunshine on Sunday, the rain returned today.
Oshkosh picked up nearly 2.00" & there was some minor flooding.
The rain & clouds kept temps way down!! It was the coolest day in over 2 months!
Today's system will linger on Tuesday with lots of clouds & maybe a shower/storm.
Some spotty sunshine will allow temps to get climb back into the 70s.
Wednesday will feature sun & clouds and low/mid 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
A cold front on Friday may kick off a shower/storm after highs in the 80s.
It's looks mostly sunny & breezy for the final pre-season game against the Seahawks.
Posted
After a 50/50 weekend, with locally heavy rain (2.00"+) on Saturday & sunshine on Sunday, the rain returned today.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.