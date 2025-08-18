Warming up & drying out

After a 50/50 weekend, with locally heavy rain (2.00"+) on Saturday & sunshine on Sunday, the rain returned today.

Oshkosh picked up nearly 2.00" & there was some minor flooding.

The rain & clouds kept temps way down!! It was the coolest day in over 2 months!

Today's system will linger on Tuesday with lots of clouds & maybe a shower/storm.

Some spotty sunshine will allow temps to get climb back into the 70s.

Wednesday will feature sun & clouds and low/mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

A cold front on Friday may kick off a shower/storm after highs in the 80s.

It's looks mostly sunny & breezy for the final pre-season game against the Seahawks.