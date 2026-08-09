Warming Up Before Storm Chances Return

After a rainy and cooler-than-normal Sunday, temperatures warm back up to start the workweek.

Tonight, the clouds will gradually move out. However, the chance for some patchy fog will increase as we head into the early morning hours on Monday. The fog will linger through mid-morning and, at times, may cause reduced visibility.

On Monday, expect temperatures to bounce back into the low 80s across the area under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be light and variable.

However, after we dry out briefly on Monday, the chances for showers and storms return to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Once those showers and storms push through, the second half of the week will bring cooler and drier weather, with highs in the 70s possible through next weekend.