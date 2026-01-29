"Warmer" weather is on the way

Today's high temperatures were once again 10-15 degrees below normal.
High pressure will continue to bring sun and clouds to Wisconsin over the next 3-4 days.
NE winds on Friday may produce some lake effect snow near the shoreline of Lake Michigan
High temperatures will remain in the single digits & teens.
A weak system may bring some to all of N.E.W. Sunday night & Monday.
5 days from today is Groundhog Day, when we find out whether we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.
Either way, temperatures will be much warmer next week compared to what we've been seeing.
