Warmer today, cooler next 5 days

Temperatures returned to the 60s on Friday, making it the warmest day since Monday.

We’ll see more 60s on Saturday before another cool-down arrives for Mother’s Day.

This is our coolest start to May in 15 years!

The normal high is now in the mid-60s, but highs will only reach the 50s from Sunday through Wednesday.

From Monday through Wednesday, be prepared to cover tender plants again, as additional frost is expected.

Much warmer weather is on the way by next weekend as the jet stream buckles across North America.

