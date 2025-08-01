Warmer temps return & the smoke sticks around

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect into Saturday with thick smoke hanging around.

High pressure will be centered over Wisconsin for the next 4-5 days.

Much cooler & comfortable air has moved into the state as we wrapped up July & kicked off August.

We have said goodbye to dew points in the 60s & 70s for the foreseeable future!! #comfyair

Lots of smoky sunshine is expected over the weekend with highs in the lower 80s & dew points in the 40s/50s.

Mid 80s return for next week as the heat slowly builds into the Upper Midwest.

There is a slight chance of a shower late Monday.

There will be a much chance of showers/storms on Thursday/Friday.

