Warmer temps return & the smoke sticks around

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect into Saturday with thick smoke hanging around.
High pressure will be centered over Wisconsin for the next 4-5 days.
Much cooler & comfortable air has moved into the state as we wrapped up July & kicked off August.
We have said goodbye to dew points in the 60s & 70s for the foreseeable future!! #comfyair
Lots of smoky sunshine is expected over the weekend with highs in the lower 80s & dew points in the 40s/50s.
Mid 80s return for next week as the heat slowly builds into the Upper Midwest.
There is a slight chance of a shower late Monday.
There will be a much chance of showers/storms on Thursday/Friday.
