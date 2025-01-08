Warmer & finally some snow

A weak cold front will move though the area Thursday night with some light snow showers.

Gusty SW winds ahead of it will push temperatures to near 30 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Our next "big" weather-maker arrives on Sunday with the chance for some snow. It appears accumulating snow is

on the way. Stay tuned!

Temps will remain near normal.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine. Increasing clouds. Patchy light snow late.

Friday: A chance for AM flurries

Saturday: Sun & clouds.

Sunday: Some snow. It's looking like a 1-3" or 2-4" snowfall.

We are running a snowfall deficit of nearly 10" right now.