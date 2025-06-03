Warm, windy & wet moving away

The 80s returned to the area today for the second time in 3 days.

Most locations were running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

We also had gusty southwest winds, dew points in the 60s/70s, and thunderstorms.

There was some sunshine, but smoke from Canadian wildfires dimmed it a bit.

Our next weathermaker, a cold front, will pass through N.E.W. tonight.

Locally heavy rain, over an inch, is also possible this evening.

High pressure returns on Wednesday with dry weather and temperatures in the 70s to around 80.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s for the next week.

