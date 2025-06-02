Warm, windy & stormy.

The 80s returned to the area today for the first time in over two weeks.

Most locations were running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

It was a sunny day, but smoke from Canadian wildfires dimmed it a bit.

Our next weathermaker, a cold front, will pass through N.E.W. tomorrow night.

Ahead of it, expect gusty southwest winds, dew points in the 60s, temperatures in the 80s, and thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

Locally heavy rain, over an inch, is also possible.

High pressure returns on Wednesday with dry weather and temperatures in the 70s to around 80.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s for the next week.

