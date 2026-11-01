Warm Welcome to November

The month of November is getting off to a beautiful start this afternoon! Highs across the area will reach the mid to upper 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our normal high temperature for November 1 is right around 50 degrees, so today's temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year!

Standard time began last night at 2 a.m., which meant we turned our clocks back and gained an extra hour of sleep this morning. However, that does come at the cost of some daylight, as the sun will set tonight at 4:40 p.m.! The evening is looking rather mild overall, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with lows settling around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance for widespread rain arrives during the afternoon, with some heavy downpours possible Monday evening. It will also be breezy, with wind gusts occasionally exceeding 20 miles per hour.

Rain will stick around through the middle of the week, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible on Election Day, before we finally dry out on Thursday.

