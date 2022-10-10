Warm up heads our way: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/10/22 AM

Some patchy fog is possible this morning but will quickly burn off with high pressure overhead, providing sunny skies during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid 60s with light south to southeast winds.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a warm front lifting north and rising our temperatures into the lower to mid 70s, under mostly sunny skies. Cloudy weather moves in by the evening though, bringing along scattered shower chances too.

Wednesday will be wet, with a 1/2" rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms are possible and some could turn strong to severe, as we are under a marginal risk for large hail and damaging winds.

After the storm passes, winds shift to out of the north and drag in the dry and crisp temperatures, with highs only rising to the upper 40s.