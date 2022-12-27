Warm-up begins NOW: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/27/22 AM

We are waking up to temperatures in the single digits above zero, finally! A mostly cloudy day is expected with breezy conditions. These winds will pull in the warmth as they gust up to 30mph and welcome highs in the low 20s late tonight. Chances of a wintry mix arrive in the far Northwoods after 5pm, bringing freezing rain and light snow. Some ice may accumulate, resulting in slick spots on untreated roadways.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs hitting the mid 30s late.

Temps keep climbing Thursday, reaching the low 40s late at night once again, before falling and flirting with the freezing mark for the weekend. This will bring drizzle on Thursday and a wintry mix as we ring in the New Year.