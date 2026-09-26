Warm, Sunny Weather Sticks Around

We had beautiful weather this afternoon across the entire NBC 26 viewing area. Highs made it into the 70s for the third consecutive day under mostly to completely sunny skies. And we’re going to see those conditions continue not only through the rest of the weekend, but into next week as well!

Overnight tonight, temperatures are going to be a bit on the chilly side, dropping into the mid-40s with skies remaining partly to mostly clear. We could see some patchy fog develop once again early Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday will be very similar to what we saw today, with highs in the low 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a bit cloudier in the late afternoon and early evening.

Monday will bring us more of the same, with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Our next chance of rain is on the way, however. While we’ll start Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, that will give way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening and overnight hours. The rain will continue into Wednesday as well.

But overall, temperatures over the next seven days will run a couple to several degrees above average, with high temperatures in the 70s expected through at least the first half of next weekend.

