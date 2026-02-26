Warm on Friday, but record warmth?

After our coldest day in nearly 3 weeks yesterday, temps rebounded back into mid-upper 30s today.

It was 10-15 degrees warmer then Wednesday & we are going to add another 10-15 degrees tomorrow.

A warm front moving through overnight will bring gusty SW winds & a big boost to the thermometer.

SW winds & some sunshine will kick temps back into the 40s/50s on Friday.

Unlike last week, when we had record warmth, we will not be breaking any records on Friday. The record high is 70 degrees.

A cold front will usher in much colder weather for Saturday & the chance for some light snow.

March arrives this weekend like a llama with lots of sunshine & cold temps.

