Warm, humid, hazy & a few storms

It was another warm and humid day across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures climbed into the lower to mid 80s, making it the warmest day of the month for some locations, while dew points were in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We had a mixture of sun, clouds and haze, along with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, look for a mixture of clouds and stars, muggy conditions, and perhaps a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday brings more of the same, with a mixture of sun and clouds, some haze and smoky skies from wildfires out west, and perhaps a thunderstorm. High temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 80s, but with dew points around 70, it’s going to feel quite sticky.

Thursday will be a repeat performance, with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will remain warm and humid, with highs mainly in the lower 80s.

On Friday, we’ll see lots of sunshine, along with cooler conditions and lower humidity. Our chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late Saturday into Sunday.

Any storms that pop up over the next three to five days could have the potential to become severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.