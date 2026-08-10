Warm, humid & active

After yesterday’s washout, we saw a mixture of sun, clouds, and hazy skies today, along with dry weather. High pressure was our main weather-maker, giving us summer-like conditions.

A quasi-stationary front to our south will wobble north overnight, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms by daybreak, especially south and west of Lake Winnebago. Farther north, a mixture of sun and clouds is expected Tuesday, along with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs will reach the lower 80s away from the lake, while east winds will keep temperatures in the 70s along the shoreline.

There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, especially south of Fond du Lac, where there is a marginal risk for severe weather. A more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center does not have our area under a threat for severe weather.

Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 80s before cooler weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs dropping back into the 70s. After dry weather Friday, more showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday and possibly Sunday.