Warm Days, Spotty Storm Chances

Friday will be a little warmer, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s across the area. A mix of sun and clouds will stick around for most of the day. It will be breezy at times, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible this afternoon.

Heading into this evening, there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms north and west of the Fox Valley. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall as the main threats.

This weekend, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm both days, but most locations will stay dry. Our next best chance for widespread rain arrives on Monday.

