Warm days ahead, rain by midweek

The comfortable conditions we've enjoyed over the past few days will continue Sunday night, with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s under clear skies and light winds.

As we head into the workweek, warmer temperatures return. On Monday, expect abundant sunshine, light winds, and highs in the low 80s. It will be a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. If you plan to head out on the water, expect surface temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70, with northeast winds at 5-10 mph and little wave activity. Through Wednesday, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s. However, dew points will remain low, keeping heat index values lower than what we saw last week.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening. Showers will remain possible through Thursday evening before skies clear and temperatures cool slightly by the end of the week.