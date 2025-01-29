Warm and windy conditions for Wednesday

With winds gusting to nearly 50 mph our temperatures climbed to around 50 degrees on Tuesday.

25 degrees above normal & warm enough for a record high temperature. It beat the old record by 3 degrees!!

Colder temps will return on Wednesday. Even with the cool down, highs will still be about 15 degrees above normal.

The cold front will return to the north on Thursday. South of the front, gusty W/SW winds to around 40 mph will boost temps back into the 40s & 50s.

Record highs will be smashed on Thursday.

The record is 42 degrees. The all-time record high for the month is 56 degrees & within reach.

Warm and mild into the weekend with a chance for mixed precipitation. Don't forget! It's Groundhog Day.. We will find out if we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.